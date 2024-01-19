Jharkhand guv inaugurates centralised kitchen for midday meal

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday inaugurated the centralised Akshaypatra kitchen in Hazaribag town.

The governor said the kitchen will not only help boost attendance in schools, but also improve the health condition of students.

This kitchen will serve midday meal to one lakh students of around 800 schools in the district, officials said.

The governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to remove malnutrition in states such as Jharkhand and this project will help in the mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha said the state government provided Rs 6.25 per head for midday meal but Akshaypatra chairman Bharat Prabhu, who was also present on the occasion, added Rs 8.40 per head making it Rs 15 per head, which helped improve the quality of meals for the students.

The governor also laid foundation for Ambedkar Library and a big dining hall for which funds were provided under DMFT fund.

He also inaugurated the first Tribal Study Centre on the Vinobha Bhave University Campus in Hazaribag.

Radhakrishnan said researchers and teachers at this centre should coach tribal students to instill confidence in them. PTI CORR SAN SAN MNB