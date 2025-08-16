Jharkhand Guv, MLAs pay homage to Education Minister Ramdas Soren

Ranchi, Aug 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, MLAs and political leaders on Saturday paid tributes to Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

The mortal remains of Ramdas Soren, who died on Friday night, were brought to Ranchi this morning and kept on the assembly premises for people to pay homage.

Governor Gangwar paid floral tributes to Soren's mortal remains on the assembly premises.

"On this occasion, the governor said that the untimely demise of Shri Ramdas Soren Ji is an irreparable loss for the state. The governor met the bereaved family and expressed his condolences and prayed to God for peace of the departed soul and to provide patience to the family in these difficult times," a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Transport, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua paid homage to Soren on behalf of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is in Nemra village in Ramgarh district for 'Shraddh' of his father and former CM Shibu Soren.

"I pay homage to Ramdas Da on behalf of Chief Minister Hemant Soren who is busy in Shraddh karma of his father Shibu Soren," Birua said in a post on X.

The JMM leader's body arrived at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport this morning and has been kept on the assembly premises for ministers, legislators and political leaders to pay homage to him.

Several JMM and Congress leaders reached the airport and offered floral tributes.

Soren's personal secretary Ajay Sinha said the body will then be taken to his assembly constituency Ghatshila, where it will be kept at Mau Bhandar Maidan and the JMM camp office.

The 62-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was airlifted to the hospital in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his residence on August 2.

Soren's condition was critical and he was on life support. A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists was closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care. PTI SAN NAM ACD