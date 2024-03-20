Jharkhand Guv Radhakrishnan assumes additional charge of Telangana

Hyderabad: Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday assumed additional charge as the Governor of Telangana here.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at a function attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries at the Raj Bhavan here.

Radhakrishnan was given the additional charge as Telangana Governor following the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan from the position.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu had accepted the resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

It also said that the President is "pleased to appoint C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made." Radhakrishnan, who had served as a Lok Sabha member, is the third Governor of Telangana, which came into existence on June 2, 2014.

His predecessors were ESL Narasimhan and Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Coincidentally, all three belong to Tamil Nadu.