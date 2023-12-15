Jharkhand guv returns 1932 domicile Bill for reconsideration, Speaker informs House

Ranchi, Dec 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Friday informed the House that Governor CP Radhakrishnan has returned the Bill regarding the use of 1932 land records to determine domicile status for reconsideration.

The five-day winter session of the assembly began on Friday. The House assembled for a brief period and was adjourned till 11am on December 18.

The speaker read out the message he received from the Raj Bhavan secretariat.

In the message, the governor mentioned that the "Bill is being returned for reconsideration as per the legal and constitutional opinion of Ld. Attorney General for India." Section-6 (a) of the Bill may be violative of Article-14 and Article-16 (2) of the Constitution and thereby invalid, it said.

"By way of the present Bill, appointments to Class-III and Class-IV posts under the state government will only be reserved for local persons. By such reservation to Class-III and Class-IV posts exclusively for local persons under the state government there is an absolute bar on persons other than local persons. It appears to me that this exclusion of persons other than local persons from even applying to Class-III and Class-IV posts under the state government may not be in tune with the scheme of the Constitution," the Speaker quoted the Governor’s message.

"I think that instead of a complete exclusion, constitutionally safer course would be to provide that, ‘all thing being equal preference would be given to local persons’. In respect of Class-IV posts, however, the law can provide that local persons alone will be considered but this scheme will be reviewable after a period of five years," the Governor suggested in the message.

In a special session of the assembly on November 11, 2022, the Hemant Soren government had passed the ‘Jharkhand Definition of Local Persons and for Extending the Consequential Social, Cultural and Other Benefits to such Local Persons Bill-2022 by voice vote. Later, it was forwarded for governor’s assent.

The state government is, however, considering reintroducing the Bill in the current assembly session.

A senior Congress leader said the 1932 Khatian-based domicile was the government’s commitment.

Saryu Rai, an independent legislator, told PTI, "The government should incorporate the points suggested by the Raj Bhavan before reintroducing it in the House." PTI SAN SAN MNB