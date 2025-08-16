Jharkhand Guv, Speaker, LoP, MLAs pay tributes to Education Minister Ramdas Soren

Ranchi, Aug 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, and ministers, MLAs and political leaders on Saturday paid tributes to Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

The mortal remains of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, who died on Friday night, were brought to Ranchi this morning and kept on the assembly premises for people to pay homage.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, Congress state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, among others, paid homage to Soren in the assembly complex.

"I visited him in the hospital a week ago. I was informed that he was brain-dead. In such a situation, the possibilities of recovery are minimal. The doctors did their best," the Jharkhand governor told reporters after paying tributes to Soren.

The governor also met the bereaved family members and expressed his condolences.

"The untimely death of Ramdas Soren ji is an irreparable loss to the state," Gangwar posted on X.

Assembly Speaker Mahato said, "Ramdas Soren was a sepoy and crusader of the separate Jharkhand movement. Later, he became an MLA and then minister. He was given the charge of the School Education and Literacy Department and he was doing well. He was a very simple and popular leader. His demise is a great loss to the state." Transport, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua paid homage to Soren on behalf of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is in Nemra village in Ramgarh district for 'Shraddh' of his father and former CM Shibu Soren.

"I pay homage to Ramdas Da on behalf of Chief Minister Hemant Soren who is busy in Shraddh karma of his father Shibu Soren," Birua said in a post on X.

The JMM leader's body arrived at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport this morning and has been kept on the assembly premises for ministers, legislators and political leaders to pay homage to him.

Earlier in the day, several JMM and Congress leaders reached Ranchi airport and offered floral tributes.

Soren's personal secretary Ajay Sinha said the minister's body will be taken to his assembly constituency Ghatshila, where it will be kept at Mau Bhandar Maidan and the JMM camp office.

The 62-year-old JMM leader was airlifted to the hospital in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his residence on August 2.

Soren's condition was critical and he was on life support. A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists was closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care.

The Jharkhand government declared a one-day state mourning on Saturday to mark Soren's death, an official statement said.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast at all buildings in Jharkhand and no official function will take place, it said. PTI SAN NAM ACD