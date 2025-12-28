Jharkhand Guv, Union minister flag off 2nd leg of Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon

Ranchi, Dec 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, on Sunday flagged off from Ranchi the second leg of Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, aimed at celebrating the legacy of the tribal icon and promoting national unity.

Conducted under the theme 'Shaurya ke kadam, kranti ki ore' (steps of valour towards revolution), the cyclothon would cover a distance of 1,300 km over the next 20 days to reach Delhi.

The governor offered floral tributes at the statue of the tribal icon at Birsa Munda Museum Memorial Park during the programme, organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

"Birsa Munda is not merely a hero of the tribal society, he is a symbol of Indian pride and self-respect against injustice, exploitation, and colonial oppression. His commitment to his motherland, culture, and society inspires everyone," the governor said in his address.

The cyclothon, organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, is not only a cycling campaign, but also a powerful symbol of patriotism, youth power, courage, and tribal pride, he said.

The cyclothon – comprising officers and 16 NCC cadets, including girls -- would traverse through Hazaribag, Aurangabad and Palwal, carrying the message of unity, courage and cultural pride, an official said.

During night halts at Aurangabad, Varanasi and Prayagraj, cultural programmes will be organised to highlight the life and messages of Birsa Munda, he said.

Seth said Birsa Munda is an inspiration for 140 crore Indians.

"He was kept in jail on this premises, currently rechristened as Birsa Munda Museum and Memorial Park. It is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts that people of the country got to know about the valour and story of Birsa Munda," he claimed.

The first leg of the cyclothon was flagged off on December 18 from three different locations in Jharkhand -- Latehar, Khunti's Torpa and Gumla -- culminating at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground on December 20. PTI SAN SAN ACD