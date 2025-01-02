Jharkhand HC asks govt to file affidavit in connection with PLFI chief's treatment

Ranchi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file an affidavit to inform it what steps were being taken to take Naxal outfit PLFI chief Dinesh Gope to AIIMS for treatment.

Advertisment

The NIA had arrested Gope from New Delhi in May 2023 after a hunt of about two decades. He is lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar at present.

Gope, who was wanted in over 100 criminal cases, had suffered an injury in his hand for which he was operated on. Subsequently, some complications had developed after which he was presented before a medical board of the state's apex health institute, RIMS.

The Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) board had suggested better treatment of Gope at AIIMS.

Advertisment

However, the government has not taken steps to shift Gope for better treatment to AIIMS for which he filed a petition before the high court.

The case will be heard again next week.

Gope, a native of Khunti district, was charge-sheeted by the NIA in a case related to the recovery of demonetised currency of Rs 25.38 lakhs from PLFI operatives. It is one of the two cases being investigated by the NIA.

Advertisment

More than 102 criminal cases have been registered against Gope in Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. Most of these cases are related to murders, abductions, threats, extortion, and raising funds for the PLFI, a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist) which emerged in 2007.

The NIA had declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh for leads on Gope, in addition to the reward of Rs 25 lakh announced by the Jharkhand government. PTI CORR NAM SOM