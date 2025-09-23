Jharkhand HC asks govt to submit status report of probe into disappearance of girl in 2019

Ranchi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday ordered the state government to furnish an up-to-date status report on the investigation made to recover a six-year-old girl from Gumla who went missing in 2019.

A habeas corpus petition has been filed by the mother of the missing child.

Earlier, the high court had ordered the Gumla superintendent of police to appear in person in connection with the case.

The Gumla SP appeared before the court of Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava during the day and submitted the case diary.

The police officer informed the court that a special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the matter.

The court will hear the matter again on November 11.

Chandramuni Urain, the girl’s mother, had lodged an FIR in 2019 about the disappearance of her daughter, but no significant action was taken by the police to find her.

She then filed a petition for habeas corpus before the high court on September 4, claiming that her daughter might have become a victim of human trafficking.