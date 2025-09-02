Jharkhand HC asks PSC to file response to petition challenging 11th competitive exam''s merit list

Ranchi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday ordered the public service commission to file an affidavit in relation to a petition challenging the merit list of successful candidates in the 11th competitive exam conducted by it.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar said that the appointment of candidates will be subject to the final orders of the court.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by one Rajesh Prasad and 53 others challenging the merit list of successful candidates issued by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

Prasad and 53 others were among job aspirants who had appeared for the 11th JPSC examination conducted by the commission for which an advertisement was issued in 2024.

As many as 370 government posts were to be filled by the candidates who have passed the examination.

The commission had already conducted the test in May 2025 and finalised a merit list in July.

Candidates successful as per the merit list have also been called for an interview by the PSC.

Prasad and the 53 other candidates, who have challenged the merit list in the high court, had also qualified in the preliminary exam conducted by the commission.

They had, however, failed in the main examination and had sought re-evaluation of their answer sheets, which had not been accepted by the commission, after which they moved the high court. PTI CORR SAN SAN BDC