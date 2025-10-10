Jharkhand HC asks RIMS to submit timeline for implementing hospital reforms

Ranchi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the governing body of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) to provide a timeline for completing proposals for the betterment of the hospital.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar issued the directive while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist Jyoti Sharma over lack of basic infrastructure and facilities at the hospital.

The court was informed that RIMS governing body during its meeting on Thursday took decisions for the betterment of the hospital. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of former high court Justice Amareshwar Sahay.

Of various decisions taken during the meeting, the governing body decided to provide Rs 5,000 assistance upon the death of a patient and free hearse services under 'Moksha Vahan' scheme.

The payment will be made instantly through UPI to provide immediate financial relief to the family members of the deceased.

It also decided to increase the stipend of MBBS and BDS interns to Rs 30,000 per month in line with AIIMS.

However, the petitioner's counsel, Deepak Kumar Dubey, argued that the RIMS administration had not specified any timeline for implementing these proposals.

The court then ordered RIMS to submit a detailed timeline for execution of the proposals and listed the matter for further hearing on November 6.