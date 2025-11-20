Jharkhand HC Chief Justice conducts surprise inspection of Premashray

Ranchi, Nov 20 (PTI) Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of Premashray, a home for rescued minor girls in the state capital.

The Chief Justice reached the home in the evening, accompanied by Jharkhand High Court Registrar General, Judicial Commissioner, Director Social Security and the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO).

Justice Chauhan, during his visit, had one-to-one interaction with the inmates living in the shelter.

Justice Chauhan interacted with the girls and discussed their living conditions and overall functioning of the institution.

He directed the District Legal Services Authority secretary to form a team of female officers, who will visit the shelter home and interact individually with each girl and ensure follow-up action.

The DCPO was also directed to handle the girls with compassion and avoid delays in restoring the girls back to their families.

Justice Chauhan also said that in case of girls whose parents are unavailable, the DCPO should make arrangements for placing such girls in foster care or any other suitable alternative care.

Justice Chauhan also issued directions to ensure that no unnecessarily procedural hurdles are imposed on girls willing to return to their families, and their families are also willing to take them back.

Premashray is a shelter home for minor girls who are victims of abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

The girls are rescued and brought to the home, where they are taken care of.

Inmates living in the home are also provided with counselling, care and protection and psychological support. PTI CORR NAM RG