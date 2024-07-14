Jharkhand HC chief justice inaugurates village court

Jamshedpur, Jul 14 (PTI) Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Dr. Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi on Sunday inaugurated a Village Court in the block headquarters of Baharagora, about 90 km from here, under Ghatsila Sub-division of East Singhbhum district.

Civil and criminal cases with up to two-year jail terms will be heard in the village court. People will no longer need to visit the sub-divisional or district court.

This court will start functioning from Monday.

Addressing a gathering, Justice Dr Sarangi said the inauguration of the village court is a step towards providing justice to the public quickly.

People of 26 panchayats are expected to benefit from the village court. PTI BS NN