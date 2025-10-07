Jharkhand HC directs govt to furnish details of appointments to fill up vacant posts in prisons

Ranchi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to furnish details of appointments to be made to fill up vacant posts in jails across the state.

The court ordered the state to file a status report on appointments made by the government in the jails.

The government informed the court that the process of appointments at different levels is being carried out.

Requisitions for appointment of assistant jailors, jail wardens and medical nursing staff has been sent to the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

The commission has already issued advertisements inviting candidature of prospective candidates, the government counsel informed the court.

The court of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar were hearing a public interest litigation initiated suo motu by the high court on the condition of inmates in jails and implementation of the model jail manual.

The court had taken note of the fact that posts of assistant jailors, wardens, computer operators and medical officers were lying vacant.

The court had ordered the government to ensure that the appointment of personnel against the vacant posts is done immediately.

The PIL was initiated on directions of the Supreme Court which had issued instructions to all the high courts in the country to monitor the condition of inmates in jails in their respective states.

On such instructions, the Jharkhand High Court initiated the PIL in 2015 and has been monitoring the condition of inmates in jails in the state.