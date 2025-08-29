Jharkhand HC directs JHALSA to monitor waterbody encroachments

Ranchi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the member secretary of the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) to head a multi-agency committee to monitor and curb encroachments on waterbodies in the state capital.

The officer will convene periodical meetings for effective implementation of the HC order.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad said the committee must include officials from the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, Water Resources Department, Ranchi DC, SSP, the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC), and local Circle Officers.

JHALSA's para-legal volunteers will also assist the panel.

The court directed the Member Secretary to convene a meeting within two weeks of receiving records and compile a comprehensive report on the actions taken by government departments to free lakes and reservoirs from encroachments.

The bench reviewed affidavits submitted by the Ranchi DC, Urban Development Department, and RMC on steps taken to remove encroachments from waterbodies.

Ranchi DC in his affidavit mentioned that though there are encroachments in Ranchi Lake, they have been cleared by the administration.

The urban development department said Rs 38.35 lakh has been sanctioned to Jharkhand Space Application Centre for aerial mapping of the Kanke, Dhurwa and Getalsud Dams to understand the condition of the reservoirs.

The case will again be taken up on October 10.

The court was also informed about a garbage dump made by the RMC near Prabhat Tara School and Paras Hospital in Dhurwa.

The dump is also close to the international cricket stadium and is in a residential area concerning the health of residents and patients.

The PIL, filed by Khusboo Kataruka, has been clubbed with other petitions related to encroachments on waterbodies.