Jharkhand HC directs Ranchi Municipal Corporation to increase size of public toilets

Ranchi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday directed the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) to ensure that the size of public lavatories is increased considerably.

The court also ordered the corporation to make sure that proper ventilation is provided in the cubicles.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a public interest litigation initiated suo motu on scarcity of public toilets in the state capital.

The petition came on the basis of a news report published in a local daily about lack of public toilets at the Khadgarha Bus Stand.

In the absence of toilets, women passengers suffer the most, the report said.

The corporation informed the court that as many as 243 public toilets have been constructed in Ranchi.

The toilets are cleaned thrice daily, the civic body stated.

A number has also been provided for people to register complaints with regards to cleanliness of the toilets, the counsel for RMC informed the bench.

The corporation also said toilets were being constructed for men and women passengers at Khadgarha Bus Stand, which will be operational soon.

The high court has sought a status report in the matter from the civic body, and will hear the matter again on December 4.