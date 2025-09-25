Jharkhand HC directs state govt to ensure safe, secure Durga Puja

Ranchi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to ensure a safe and secure Durga Puja.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a suo motu PIL.

The judges directed all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure that adequate safety and security, as well as hygiene, are maintained in the puja pandals.

The court said the matter will be heard again on October 7.

The PIL was initiated after it was reported that a Durga Puja was being held on the Zila School Ground in the capital.

The government, in its affidavit, mentioned that the ground will be cleaned after the puja is over.

The ground will be restored like before and will be fit to be used for games, the government informed the court.

The government further informed the high court that as many as 20 fire extinguishers and 50 police constables will be deputed for manning the crowd during the days of the pujas.

About 100 volunteers will also be pressed into service to help in controlling the people who will throng the pandal.

There will be separate entrances and exits for men and women who will visit the Zila School Ground, the government informed the court.

Use of loudspeakers will be prohibited during school hours and after 10 pm in the capital, it said.

The district administration has issued strict directives to all puja committees to adhere to sound pollution norms in their respective pandals. PTI CORR NAM SOM