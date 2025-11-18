Jharkhand HC directs state govt to install CCTV cameras in all police stations

Ranchi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar gave the direction in the presence of Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Home Secretary Vandana Dadel and DGP Tadasha Mishra.

The court ordered the officers to ensure that the detailed project report (DPR) and process for floating of tender for installing CCTV cameras be completed by December 31.

A compliance report should be filed by the officers before the high court by January 5, the court said.

The matter had been placed before the court in a petition filed by one Shaubhik Banerjee of West Bengal. Banerjee had appeared before the Bank More police station in Dhanbad in a case of dishonour of a cheque.

He alleged that at the instance of his rivals, who had filed the case against him, the police forcibly held him in the police station for two days.

The HC sought CCTV data of the police station to verify the allegations. Police, however, informed the court that the data from the CCTV camera in the police station gets automatically deleted in two days.

The court expressed serious concern over the matter and sought a report from the government on the status of cameras in all police stations.