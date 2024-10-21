Jharkhand HC disposes of petition on probe into Dhanbad judge's murder

Ranchi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday disposed of a petition initiated suo motu to investigate the murder of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand.

Advertisment

The court was informed by the CBI that the investigation has been completed and pursuant to filing of the charge sheet, the two accused persons, Rahul Verma and Laxman Verma, have been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The agency also informed the court that no angle of any conspiracy has been found in the investigation and there does not seem to be further requirement to probe the matter.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan, while hearing the petition and accepting the contention of the CBI, observed that the investigation has been completed from all angles, and no element of a deeper conspiracy has been unearthed, hence the petition ought to be disposed of.

Advertisment

Judge Uttam Anand was walking near Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad on July 28, 2021 at 5 am. He was hit by an auto-rickshaw with a passenger sitting in the front along with the driver.

CCTV footage showed that a motorcyclist going behind the auto-rickshaw saw the injured judge fall to the ground. The judge lay on the road unattended and was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

While the incident occurred at 5.08 am, the FIR had been lodged after more than 12 hours. The police had informed the then division bench that from the other CCTVs more footage had been collected and the auto-rickshaw had been seized.

Advertisment

The matter was handed over to the CBI for investigation in August 2021 after which the agency took up the case. Two accused Rahul Verma and Lakhan Verma were nabbed by the agency who have now been convicted and sentenced to undergo life sentences. PTI CORR NAM ACD