Jharkhand HC expresses concern over theft of babies

Ranchi July 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday expressed concern over alleged incidents of theft of babies.

Hearing a public interest litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen said it is a serious concern for the society.

In the PIL, it was alleged that babies were being stolen and handed over at a price by a charitable organisation.

The court said that it will hear the matter again in a fortnight.

The petitioner sought an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the accounts of the organisation.