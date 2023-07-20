Jharkhand HC expresses concern over theft of babies

Ranchi July 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday expressed concern over alleged incidents of theft of babies.
Hearing a public interest litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen said it is a serious concern for the society.
In the PIL, it was alleged that babies were being stolen and handed over at a price by a charitable organisation.
The court said that it will hear the matter again in a fortnight.
The petitioner sought an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the accounts of the organisation.