Jharkhand HC extends stay on demolition of property on RIMS premises

Ranchi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday extended the stay granted on the demolition of ‘Kailash Kothi’, a property situated on the premises of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a petition filed by a person named Khushbu Singh, claiming ownership of ‘Kailash Kothi’.

Singh had moved the court after the district administration served a notice of eviction and demolition of the structure.

The administration has been carrying out an anti-encroachment drive to remove encroachments from the RIMS campus, in compliance with orders of the high court.

Singh also produced documents to state the ownership of ‘Kailash Kothi’ before the court.

The petitioner claimed that the property was never acquired by RIMS.

The high court directed the deputy commissioner to verify the documents presented by Singh, and also produce the gadget notification for plot number 1,694 in ‘Morabadi Mauja’ on which ‘Kailash Kothi’ was constructed.

The court had on December 3 directed the district administration to remove all encroachments from RIMS premises within 72 hours.