Jharkhand HC grants bail TSPC regional commander

Ranchi, June 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday granted bail to Maoist splinter group Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee's (TSPC) regional commander, Kohram.

Kohram is wanted in as many as 37 cases registered against him and has been leading the Maoist splinter group operating in Jharkhand.

He was granted bail by a division bench comprising Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava.

The TSPC leader was accused of being involved in a terror funding case besides demanding extortion from coal contractors and officials of private companies operating in the Amrapali Coal Project in Tandwa under Chatra district.

Kohram's counsel submitted that other accused persons in the present case registered with the Sadar police station in Chatra have been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court.

Therefore, for the sake of parity, Kohram should also be granted bail, his counsel pleaded.

The division bench, after hearing the matter at length, granted bail to Kohram.