Jharkhand HC issues contempt notices to chief secretary, officials for not conducting civic polls

Ranchi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday issued contempt notices to Chief Secretary Alka Tiwary, Home and Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel and former Urban Development secretary Vinay Choubey for not complying with the court's orders to hold the long-pending civic elections in the state.

The court of Justice Ananda Sen was hearing a contempt petition filed by former ward councillor, Roshni Khalko, against the government and the municipal authorities for not holding the polls.

Justice Sen had, in January last year, ordered the government to hold the municipal elections in the state within three weeks.

Subsequently, Justice Sen modified his order and on January 16, 2024, directed the government to hold the elections within four months.

Despite the orders of the high court, the government failed to meet the deadline, and the civic elections have not been held to date.

The court expressed annoyance over the lackadaisical approach of the government and its officers and issued contempt notices on the officers.

The next date of hearing of the case is on October 14, when the high court will frame charges against the erring officers and proceed with taking action against them.

Khalko's counsel Binod Singh informed the high court that the last civic elections in the state were conducted in 2018.

The elected representatives of the municipal authority held office for a term of five years, which expired in 2023.

Thereafter, since the election has not been conducted, the municipal bodies do not have people's representatives to redress the grievances of the public, Singh said.

The government ought to have issued a notification to conduct the elections, the advocate argued.

Singh also said that in the absence of the representatives to be elected by the masses, welfare schemes of the corporations are not being implemented properly and the public is suffering, Singh added. PTI CORR NAM ACD