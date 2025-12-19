Jharkhand HC issues contempt notices to secretaries for non-compliance of orders

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court today on Friday issued contempt notices to the secretaries of the road construction and personnel departments for non-compliance of its orders.

Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad issued the notices and fixed the case for framing of charges in the contempt proceedings.

The officers will face contempt for non-compliance of the October 4 order for preparation of the appointment rules for the post of assistant engineers in the road construction department.

The case will again be heard on January 22 next year.

The contempt proceeding was filed by the Diploma Engineering Association led by Satya Mohan Ghosh. PTI COR NAM NN