Jharkhand HC issues notice to Dhoni in business deal case

Ranchi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a case filed by his former partners Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das.

Diwakar and Das are directors of Aarka Sports and Management Ltd, and they had entered into an agreement with the former India captain to open cricket academies using his name.

Alleging that they have cheated him, Dhoni filed a criminal complaint against them on January 5 in Ranchi.

In the complaint petition, he alleged that the duo continued to open cricket academies using his name even after he revoked their authority in 2021.

The cricketer alleged that he was defrauded of Rs 15 crore.

Diwakar and Das moved the high court, challenging the cognisance taken against them by the court of a judicial magistrate in Ranchi.

Dhoni has been ordered to appear in the matter by the high court and explain his stand. PTI CORR NAM SOM