Jharkhand HC, lower courts remain closed to mourn death of sitting judge

Ranchi, Sep 22 (PTI) Jharkhand High Court and subordinate courts in the state remained closed on Friday following the death of high court sitting judge Justice Kailash Prasad Deo.

Justice Deo breathed his last at a city hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 55.

"I am directed to inform you that Justice Kailash Prasad Deo, Judge, High Court of Jharkhand, Ranchi, has left for his heavenly abode today, i.e, September 22, 2023, and as a mark of respect to the departed soul, the business of all the subordinate courts of the state shall remain closed today," the registrar general of the high court said in a communication to district and sessions judges.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached the high court premises and paid tributes to Deo.

Soren said he is saddened by the untimely demise of Justice Deo which "is an irreparable loss to the judicial world. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family members at this difficult time of grief." Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan took to 'X' to express his grief.

"The untimely demise of Jharkhand High Court Judge Kailash Prasad Deo is very sad and painful. His demise is an irreparable loss. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. May God give them the strength to bear this pain," Radhakrishnan said.