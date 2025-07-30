Jharkhand HC orders ban on pressure horns, flag rods in vehicles

Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court has ordered the government to ensure that vehicles fitted with pressure horns, multi-tone horns, flag rods and extra lights do not ply within the state.

A division bench, in its order, imposed a complete ban on the use of pressure horns and flag rods.

"Pressure horns and multi-tone horns fitted in vehicles will not be allowed to run in the state of Jharkhand,” it said.

Similarly, vehicles fitted with extra lights, particularly those that are red and blue in colour and give a semblance of emergency vehicles, should be removed immediately, the bench said.

It also ordered the administration to ensure that unauthorised use of flag rods and flags irrespective of their affiliation to political parties and religious denominations be removed forthwith.

The court ordered that provisions of the Flag Code have to be duly followed, and the statute of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Rules be followed in letter and spirit.

The high court has also banned the use of loudspeakers without permission from 10 pm to 6 am.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, while hearing a public interest litigation on July 28, had ordered the Director General of Police Anurag Gupta and Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board member secretary to file individual affidavits to confirm compliance with the direction of the court.

The affidavits of the DGP and the member secretary will have to be filed before the next date of hearing on August 11. PTI CORR NAM RBT