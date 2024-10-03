Jharkhand HC orders CBI probe into 'nexus' between police, coal mafia in Dhanbad

Ranchi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the role of police officers in Dhanbad, alleged to have been involved in the illegal mining and sale of coal in the district.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi, while pronouncing his judgement in a case filed by a journalist, said the allegations leveled in the petition are fit to be investigated by the central probe agency.

Justice Dwivedi said the action of the state government of filing a petition after the order was reserved is also unjustified.

The journalist, through his news channel, had allegedly exposed how coal is being illegally mined and sold.

In his petition, he had also named a police officer of Dhanbad for allegedly being hand in glove with the coal mafia.

Chatterjee was earlier implicated in several cases due to which he was taken into custody.

