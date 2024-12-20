Jharkhand HC orders DGP to make SOP for seizure of drugs

Ranchi, Dec 20 (PTI) The High Court of Jharkhand has directed DGP Anurag Gupta to ensure that a standard operating procedure (SOP) is developed for sampling of drugs seized by the police.

Gupta along with the zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau had appeared in person before the court on December 18.

A division bench of Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan was hearing a petition on the rampant sale of narcotic substances and drugs in the state.

The court observed that proper sampling is not done by the police at the stage of seizure and investigation.

This hampers the case of the prosecution during the trial, leading to the release of accused persons, the court said.

The court directed the director general of police (DGP), who had appeared in person, to constitute the SOP with the Narcotics Control Bureau and the state government to make a foolproof procedure for sampling narcotic substances and drugs.

The court had taken note of an incident that occurred in Baharagora in East Singhbhum, where a vehicle was seized and found loaded with 80 to 90 kgs of marijuana.

Due to improper sampling of the drugs, the accused persons were later granted bail by the high court.

This prompted the high court to summon the DGP and other senior officers to ensure that no lapses are left by the police during the investigation of cases related to the seizure of narcotic items and drugs.

The case will again be heard on January 20 next year. PTI CORR NAM BDC