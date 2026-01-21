Jharkhand HC orders govt to formulate guidelines for identifying outsiders

Ranchi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to formulate guidelines to identify people from outside the state.

A division bench comprising Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai gave the observation while hearing a petition concerning a missing child from Gumla.

Such identification should be conducted by the police station concerned, the court said.

The court, while hearing the petition filed by Chandramuni Urain whose six-year-old girl had gone missing from Gumla in 2018, directed the district superintendent of police to furnish a status report of the investigation done in the matter.

Gumla Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman informed the court that after he has constituted a special investigation team to trace the child.

Though the minor has not been recovered, the police have been successful in recovering as many as nine children who were victims of human trafficking, the officer said.

The search for the minor victim is underway, the Gumla SP said.

The state counsel informed the court that the Ranchi Police have been successful in exposing an inter-district and inter-state racket in human trafficking.

Recently, two minor siblings from Jagannathpur under Dhruwa police station area in the state capital have also been recovered by the police, the counsel said.

The court, while passing the order, observed that "the crime has devastating consequences for the physical, cognitive and socio-emotional development of children. Victims often suffer lifelong health issues, severe trauma, related disorders, anxiety, depression, and difficulties in social integration".

Children are nearly twice as likely to suffer extreme violence during trafficking, the court said in its order.

The court directed the home department secretary to appear virtually for further interaction and discuss suggestions to resolve the issue of human trafficking in the state.

The case will again be heard on January 27.

In some trafficking cases, it has been found that the accused were undocumented persons from outside the state, a lawyer said. PTI COR SAN ACD