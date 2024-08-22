Jharkhand HC pulls up Centre for not filing report on illegal immigrants

Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday pulled up the Union government, the Intelligence Bureau and Border Security Force for not filing their affidavits in a PIL on illegal immigration of Bangladeshi refugees in the state.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai was hearing a PIL on Bangladeshi refugees coming into India through the districts in the state’s Santhal Parganas.

The bench observed that the state was formed for the betterment of tribals, but it seems that despite directions of the court, the Centre is complacent on the point of illegal Bangladeshi infiltration in the state.

It also said that the IB and BSF are working 24×7 on illegal immigrants, but do not have time to file an affidavit before this court.

The state government has already filed an affidavit in the matter and despite orders of the court, the Union government has failed to file its reply, the bench said.

The high court ordered the Union government to file its affidavit within two weeks, and it will hear the matter again on September 5.

Illegal immigration of the residents of Bangladesh into the state is a severe and serious issue which concerns Jharkhand as well as the Centre, the court said in an oral observation.

“The refugees are setting up madrasas and settlements in five districts and are disturbing the existence of the local tribal populace,” the petitioner said in his plea.

Bangladeshi refugees are entering Jharkhand through the porous borders in the Santhal Parganas, it said.

The illegal immigrants are concentrated in Sahibganj, Pakur, Godda, Jamtara and Dumka, the petition said. PTI CORR NAM RBT