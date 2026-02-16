Jharkhand HC pulls up Chatra SP over detention of child

Ranchi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday asked Chatra SP Sumit Agarwal to explain why two students were detained for 10 days at Lavalong police station without following legal procedures.

The SP appeared in person before a division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai in a habeas corpus petition filed by Akhtari Khantun, mother of one of the students.

Police had picked up the two students in the early hours of January 26, alleging their involvement in an extortion racket.

However, they were not released and remained in custody for 10 days, prompting the filing of the petition.

The court while interacting with the SP said police need to leave an impression on society.

If the student was let off after interrogation, it would have given a good message to society, the court said.

A student is not a hardcore criminal. Had he been, a case would have been registered and he would have been presented before a magistrate or sent to judicial custody, the bench observed.

Police kept the student without any reason in the police station which is beyond the process of law, the court observed.

The case diary of the matter pending before Lavalong Police Station was also presented before the court.

The case diary does not talk of taking the student into custody. Therefore, his detention in the police station is not recorded, the judges said.

The case will again be heard on February 27.