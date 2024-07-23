Jharkhand HC pulls up state for not providing adequate infrastructure at RIMS

Ranchi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday pulled up the state government for having failed to provide adequate infrastructure at apex healthcare institute RIMS in Ranchi.

The court observed that if the government cannot provide facilities and equipment in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), it should close it down.

The division bench in an oral observation said the government has time and again not been able to fulfil its commitments.

"From the affidavits filed by the government and its claims made in terms of providing state-of-the-art facilities, it seems as if we are in some foreign country. However, the reality is something different," the court observed.

"Due to lack of facilities in RIMS, patients are constrained to go to private hospitals and nursing homes. Most of these medical centres do not have proper licenses as required under the Clinical Establishment Act," it said.

Instead of health care, the private hospitals are indulging in "wealth care", it added.

The court directed the government to file an up-to-date status report and inform what action has been taken against hospitals and nursing homes that are running without proper licenses.

The matter will be heard again after a fortnight.

A division bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava was hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Jyoti Sharma, alleging a lack of infrastructure and facilities in RIMS.

RIMS is an autonomous institute under the Jharkhand government.