Jharkhand HC quashes FIR against BJP MP Deepak Prakash

Ranchi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday quashed all criminal proceedings against Rajya Sabha BJP MP Deepak Prakash registered in Kanke police station here.

Prakash had moved the HC seeking quashing of the FIR and criminal proceedings arising from a case registered at the police station in 2021.

A former BJP state president, Prakash was part of a demonstration for farmers' rights led by then BJP Kanke legislator Samri Lal, which prompted the government to lodge an FIR.

Prakash had sought "waiver of loans granted to farmers by the government" due to the financial burden they were facing. He pointed out that the situation was particularly difficult due to the "adverse conditions caused by Covid," with farmers suffering severely.

In response, the government lodged the FIR against Prakash and other BJP leaders, including Samri Lal.

Prakash’s counsel argued before the HC that the parliamentarian had been falsely implicated due to political rivalry.

The demonstration was peaceful and false allegations of violent agitation had been leveled against Prakash without any basis or proof, the counsel said.

The HC after having heard the case at length quashed the FIR against Prakash. PTI COR NAM MNB