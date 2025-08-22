Jharkhand HC questions govt's intention over delay in conducting TET exams

Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court has questioned the state government's intention over the delay in conducting the Teachers' Eligibility Test and directed the education department to give a time frame by which fresh exams will be held.

Hearing a writ petition filed by one Nilam Kumari, Justice Ananda Sen ordered the School Education and Literacy Department secretary to submit an affidavit and inform the court about the "intent" of the government as to whether it will conduct the TET exams in the future or not.

The court also ordered the secretary to inform and give a time frame by which fresh examinations will be conducted by the government.

While hearing the petition, the court observed that the TET examinations in the state have not been conducted since 2016.

Thus, many job aspirants were being deprived of entering into the government services as assistant teachers, the court observed in its order passed on August 19.

The order was made available on Friday.

As per the guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education, the examinations are to be held by a state at least once a year.

The case will again be heard on September 22.