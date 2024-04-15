Jharkhand HC rejects bail application of 2018 gangrape convict

Ranchi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday rejected the bail application of Junas Munda, who was convicted for gangrape in 2019.

Munda, along with five others, were taken in custody after they committed the heinous crime in Kochang village in June 2018.

All the convicts were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life by a court in May 2019.

The victims were part of a troupe that visited a school in Kochang to perform in a play against human trafficking and migration. They were forcibly taken to a nearby forest and raped at gunpoint, according to officials. PTI CORR NAM RBT