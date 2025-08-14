Jharkhand HC rejects bail plea of IAS officer Vinay Choubey in liquor scam case

Ranchi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of senior IAS officer Vinay Choubey, an accused in the state liquor scam.

The court of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi, after hearing his petition, did not find any merit in it and rejected the plea.

Choubey, in his petition, had challenged his arrest by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

The plea claimed that the FIR lodged against him was not maintainable and should be dismissed.

The ACB had summoned Choubey on May 20 for questioning in connection with the liquor scam and later arrested him.

He is currently in judicial custody and has been suspended by the state government in view of the allegations against him.

Choubey is alleged to have been involved in the scam with regards to sale of liquor amounting to Rs 38 crore.

He had challenged his arrest in the high court on the ground that the ACB did not followed guidelines of the Supreme Court to be observed prior to arrest of an accused. PTI CORR NAM RBT