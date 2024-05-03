Jharkhand HC rejects Hemant Soren's plea challenging arrest by ED

New Delhi: Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the land grab case.

A bench of ACJ Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar dismissed his petition.

However, he was granted interim bail (in another petition) for one day to attend the Shraddh ceremony of his uncle (Raja Ram Soren) who passed away last month.

He will remain in Judicial Custody and won't be allowed to speak to the media.