Advertisment
National

Jharkhand HC rejects Hemant Soren's plea challenging arrest by ED

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
New Update
Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren being produced by the ED in a special PMLA court in the connection with a money laundering case

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren being produced by the ED in a special PMLA court in the connection with a money laundering case

New Delhi: Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the land grab case.

Advertisment

A bench of ACJ Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice  Navneet Kumar dismissed his petition.

However, he was granted interim bail (in another petition) for one day to attend the Shraddh ceremony of his uncle (Raja Ram Soren) who passed away last month.

He will remain in Judicial Custody and won't be allowed to speak to the media.

Enforcement Directorate Hemant Soren Jharkhand High Court land grab case
Advertisment
Subscribe