Jharkhand HC rejects petition of ex-minister Kamlesh Singh’s relatives in ED case

Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by the relatives of former minister Kamlesh Singh in a complaint case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kamlesh Singh's son Surya Sonal Singh, daughter Ankita Singh and son-in-law Narendra Mohan Singh had filed a criminal revision petition before the high court seeking quashing of the complaint case filed by the ED against them.

Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay dismissed the petition filed by the three.

The petitioners urged before the court that they had been falsely implicated in the case by the ED because they happen to be close relatives of Kamlesh Singh, accused of money laundering.

Allegations against Surya Sonal Singh, Ankita Singh and Narendra Mohan Singh were that they had indulged in laundering black money accumulated by Kamlesh Singh.

It is also stated that as much as Rs 83 lakh was rotated by the accused persons through four accounts in a day.

Thereafter, the money was again reverted to the account of Kamlesh Singh.

The ED has been successful in mapping the money trail and how money was laundered from one account to the other, which finally came back to Kamlesh Singh.

Kamlesh Singh has been implicated in the case along with his wife, Madhu Singh for money laundering Rs 5.83 crore.