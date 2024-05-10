Jharkhand HC reserves order on plea by ex-Ranchi DC in army land sale case

Ranchi, May 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday reserved its order in a writ petition filed by former Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan, seeking documents from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an army land sale case.

The court heard Ranjan’s application in which he mentioned that certain documents in the ED’s possession were required by him in order to defend himself.

Ranjan had filed the petition before the special court of the ED and a lower court, which had rejected his plea.

A 2011-batch IAS officer, Ranjan is accused of money laundering and being hand in glove with some builders and the land mafia.

The ED has already filed its complaint in the matter, and besides Ranjan, made 10 others accused in the case.

The probe agency had conducted raids in Ranchi in April last year and arrested Ranjan on May 4, 2023.

Ranjan is alleged to have been instrumental in the sale of army land measuring 4.55 acres in Bariatu area.

The high court in October last year had rejected his bail petition in the case. PTI NAM RBT