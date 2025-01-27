Jharkhand HC seeks more information on 'Maiya Samman Yojna' from state govt

Ranchi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday directed Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari to file an affidavit with more information about the state’s ‘Maiya Samman Yojna’.

Advertisment

The court of Justice Ananda Sen, while hearing a petition filed by Ratan Devi, ordered the state government to inform in the affidavit “whether they have disbursed any cash amount by direct payment, to fulfil the poll promises like 'Maiya Yojana' to any person and the quantum of the amount disbursed so far." The case will be heard again on February 6.

The ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ aims at supporting women, particularly mothers, by providing them with financial assistance.

Ratan Devi had filed a petition before the high court claiming that dues of her deceased husband, who was a former employee in the district library at Chatra, were still pending.

Advertisment

Her counsel informed the court that “on one hand the state is not allocating the funds in favour of the petitioner, which she is entitled to receive, whereas on the other hand it is paying huge amount as cash freebies in consonance with poll promises.” PTI CORR SAN RBT