Jharkhand HC sets up committee for development of Ranchi

Ranchi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday constituted a high-level committee for the development of the state capital Ranchi and to help the city retain its old glory.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar were hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Advocates Association of Jharkhand High Court highlighting various issues affecting the people.

The bench in its order directed that the first meeting of the committee be held under the chairmanship of the Advocate General Jharkhand Rajiv Ranjan.

The meeting will be held in the office of the Advocate General on December 10 at 5 PM.

The court has ordered the chief secretary, DGP, secretaries of the urban development and energy departments, managing director of Jharkhand Bidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, commissioner of the Ranchi Municipal Corporation, Ranchi's deputy commissioner, senior superintendent of police (SSP) and other administrative officials to attend the meeting and be part of the committee.

The Advocates Association had in the PIL submitted that the capital once used to be a much sought-after place, but it has come under the "clutches of criminals".

The PIL also alleged that the social fabric of the capital has been disturbed and utility services have collapsed. PTI CORR ANB NN