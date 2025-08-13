Jharkhand HC slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on BIT Mesra over death of student on campus

Ranchi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court has slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, to be paid to the parents of a student who was murdered on its campus last year.

The court also formulated guidelines to be followed by educational institutes and schools across the state for dealing with medical emergencies faced by students.

The bench of Justice Sanjay Prasad observed that BIT-Mesra failed in its duty to protect a student under its care, and the institutional failure contributed to the loss of a life.

The court had on August 12 ordered that a list of government and private hospitals with ambulance facilities be maintained by all educational institutes in Jharkhand.

A medical dispensary or clinic should be operational in every school and college with one male and female doctor for every 500 to 1,000 students, equipped with medicine and life-saving drugs, the judge ordered.

The names of hospitals and doctors with their contact numbers should also be prominently displayed on notice boards in classrooms and in key locations in the institute, the order said.

The court also directed the installation of CCTV cameras inside and outside classrooms and hostel entrances.

Besides, a separate grievance cell and a student monitoring team should be constituted to liaison between students and the institute, it said.

The high court said that a portal or website for grievance redressal of students and parents should also be created by the institute.

Justice Prasad, after hearing the petitions of convicts Mausam Kumar Singh, Abhishek Kumar, Sahil Ansari and Irfan Ansari, rejected their pleas.

The court had earlier ordered the DGP and the state government to formulate a standard operating procedure to ensure safety of students in educational institutes.