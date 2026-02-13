Jharkhand HC stays demolition of houses in state capital

Ranchi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday stayed the ongoing demolition of houses at Madhukam within Sukhdevnagar police station limits in the state capital.

The court of Justice Rajesh Shankar, while hearing a petition filed by Rounak Kumar and other residents of Madhukam, directed the town circle officer not to take any action until the matter remains sub judice before the court.

Kumar along with other inhabitants had moved the high court saying their houses are being demolished by the district administration.

The district administration has started an anti-encroachment drive and demolished several structures built on government and municipal land in the capital.

During the drive, bulldozers were pressed into service to bring down houses in Madhukam on Ratu Road.

As many as 12 houses have been marked for demolition, which has been challenged before the high court.

Some of the houses have already been partially demolished.

The petitioners pleaded before the court that the land has been purchased by them, which has been duly registered in the registry office in the capital.

Land was purchased at the rate of Rs 5.25 lakh per kattha by the inhabitants after which they constructed their houses, the petitioners claimed.

The court while clamping a stay on further demolition in the area has directed the circle officer to not put pressure on inhabitants of the area till the matter is pending before the high court.

The case will again be heard on February 27. PTI CORR NAM MNB