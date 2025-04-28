Jharkhand HC stays removal of RIMS director

Ranchi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday stayed the termination order of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director Dr Raj Kumar by the state government.

Holding the removal of Kumar to be "stigmatic", the court directed the Jharkhand government to file a response in the matter.

Kumar had moved an application before the high court, challenging his termination by an order of state Health Minister Irfan Ansari.

Ansari had earlier this month issued a letter directing the immediate removal of Kumar from his office as director of RIMS.

Dr Shashibala Singh has been asked to be the in-charge director of RIMS.

Kumar, in his petition before the high court, claimed that he had been removed from office without any reason.

No letter to him by way of a show-cause was issued by the minister or the health department before removing him from office, it said.

Kumar stated that principles of natural justice have been violated and his removal from office was “stigmatic”.

The court of Justice Deepak Roshan, after hearing the petition, directed the state government to file an affidavit in this regard.

