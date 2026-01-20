Jharkhand HC summons Gumla SP as 6-year-old girl remains missing after seven years

Ranchi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the Gumla SP to appear in person as the police were unable to locate a six-year-old girl, who went missing in 2018.

A bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by the mother of the girl.

The mother had filed a habeas corpus petition for the production of the girl.

The government had earlier informed the court that a special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the matter.

The SIT is coordinating the investigation with other states to locate the child, the government counsel said.

The girl went missing from her house in September, 2018. The mother had lodged an FIR, but the girl could not be found.

She approached the high court in September 2025, stating that her daughter could be a victim of human trafficking.

The case will again be heard on Wednesday.