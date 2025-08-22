Jharkhand HC takes suo motu cognisance of assault of BIT student

Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged assault of a female student of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) at Mesra.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar took note of the incident, which was highlighted in the media.

The MBA student was allegedly molested and attacked with a blade by some miscreants on August 20.

The accused slashed the student with the blade, and she has been undergoing treatment, an official said.

"The student was accosted by the miscreants when she had stepped out of the campus in the night. On protest by her, she was allegedly slashed with a blade. She was taken to a nearby nursing home," he said.

Students of BIT, Mesra, staged demonstrations on the campus since Thursday in protest against the alleged attack.

Recently, a single bench of Justice Sanjay Prasad had observed that the security on the BIT campus was lacking and had slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakhs to be paid to the kin of a student murdered on the campus.

The case will again be heard on August 28.