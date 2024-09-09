Jharkhand HC upholds death penalty of rape convict

Ranchi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday upheld the death sentence imposed on a man, convicted of rape and murder of a student in Ranchi in 2016.

A division bench of Justices Ananda Sen and Gautam Kumar Chaudhary were hearing a criminal appeal filed by Rahul Raj, challenging his death sentence.

Raj was sentenced by the court of additional district judge, Ranchi, on December 20, 2019, which held the manner in which he had committed the offence was brutal and so gruesome that it would only attract capital punishment.

The incident took place on December 15, 2016, when the victim had returned home from college. The convict entered her house around 4 am and raped her, and then strangulated her with an iron wire. Thereafter, he put some lubricant on the body of the victim and set her on fire.

The police had conducted an intensive search after which he was nabbed. He later confessed his guilt.

It was subsequently revealed that Raj was also involved in a similar incident of rape of a minor girl in Patna. PTI CORR NAM RBT