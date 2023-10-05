Jharkhand HC vacates stay on appointment of assistant teachers in state

Ranchi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday vacated the stay order on the appointment process of assistant teachers in the state, paving the way for appointment of 26,000 candidates across the state.

The court of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen was hearing a petition filed by one Bahadur Mahto who challenged the appointment process of assistant teachers.

The court ordered the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) to keep only 100 seats vacant.

Mahto has filed the case challenging the move of the state government which had given reservation benefits to only para teachers.

He has said that the government has given a reservation of 50 per cent to para teachers for the appointment of assistant teachers while Block Resource Persons and Cluster Resource Persons working in the education department have not been given any benefit of reservation.

He has also contended that the Assistant Teachers Appointment Rules framed by the Commission in 2023 has deprived the employees of the education department appointed on contract and will be deeply prejudiced.

The government had made elaborate plans for the appointment of 26,000 assistant teachers.

As many as 12,888 assistant teachers will be appointed from para teachers while 13,133 posts of assistant teachers will be filled up from the non-para teachers category. Appointments were to be made for assistant teachers for classes 1 to 5 and classes 6 to 8.

The high court while hearing the petition earlier on September 5 had clamped a stay on the appointment process.

The bench while hearing the petition on Thursday was apprised by the counsels of the state government and the commission that the stay order will delay the appointment process and candidates will be deprived of their appointment. PTI CORR NAM NAM RG