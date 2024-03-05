Jharkhand Health Min lays foundation of 300-bed hospital in Godda

Godda (Jharkhand), Mar 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and his Rural Development counterpart Alamgir Alam on Tuesday laid the foundation of several development projects, including a 300-bed hospital, in Godda district.

Chief Minister Champai Soren was earlier scheduled to lay the foundation of the projects but he had to cancel his visit at the last moment due to some unavoidable reasons, an official said.

The hospital will come up in Mahagama area with financial assistance from the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL).

The G+3 hospital building will come up on 25 acres with various facilities including an OPD area and multi-speciality medical unit with ICU, the official said.