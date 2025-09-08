Jharkhand health minister gets 'death threat' from anonymous caller, police complaint filed

Ranchi, Sep 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Monday claimed to have received a death threat from an anonymous caller while he was in Bokaro the previous day.

Ansari told PTI that a case has been lodged against the caller at the Bokaro Steel City police station on Monday.

An officer of Bokaro Steel City police station said the minister has filed a case about the death threat received on Sunday midnight.

“We are trying to trace the number and nab the accused,” he said.

“The caller used harsh and objectionable words... and threatened to blow me up. It is a serious matter and an attempt is being made to hinder me from discharging my constitutional duties,” Ansari said.

The minister’s personal secretary, Azharuddin, demanded the immediate arrest of the culprit. PTI ANB RBT